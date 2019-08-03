Transact Technologies (TACT) Holder Zpr Investment Management Has Upped Its Position by $335,430; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shareholder Blb&B Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $664,768 as Share Price Declined

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 9,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 53,467 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 63,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 4.53 million shares traded or 46.14% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.60% . The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.78M market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 24,119 shares traded or 10.48% up from the average. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has risen 6.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 16/04/2018 – Ipsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 16/04/2018 – lpsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 19/04/2018 – The Changing Landscape of Payments Takes Center Stage at TRANSACT; 13/05/2018 – TRANSACT: MCY: MERCURY BUYS STAKE IN TILT RENEWABLES LIMITED; 11/04/2018 – iPayment, Inc. Named a Finalist for ISO of the Year Award at TRANSACT 2018; 14/05/2018 – ZIMBABWE TELLS BANKS NOT TO TRANSACT IN VIRTUAL CURRENCIES; 08/03/2018 – ShopKeep CEO Michael DeSimone to Issue Closing Keynote at ETA’s 2018 TRANSACT Tech New York City; 13/04/2018 – FITCH SAYS LATEST U.S. SANCTIONS LIKELY TO HAVE PROFOUND EFFECT ON THE DESIGNATED RUSSIAN COMPANIES, WHICH WOULD BE UNABLE TO TRANSACT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 08/05/2018 – TransAct to Demonstrate Full Suite of Advanced Technology and Printer Solutions for the Global Casino, Gaming and Lottery

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 0% or 3 shares. Connors Investor Serv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Gabelli Funds Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% or 31,500 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% or 8,462 shares in its portfolio. 24,000 were reported by M&T Retail Bank. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). 363,700 were reported by Punch Associates Inv Management Inc. 32,441 are owned by Northern Trust. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc has 0% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 36,401 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.01% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 0% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 240 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Zpr Invest Mngmt holds 1.64% or 90,865 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $208,100 activity.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 8,152 shares to 6,598 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 3,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,602 shares, and cut its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG).

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 125,692 shares to 723,184 shares, valued at $29.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan & Sheerar stated it has 0.36% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Wright Serv Inc has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Bollard Group Lc reported 117,741 shares. Bowen Hanes And has 77,461 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital invested in 372,412 shares or 0.87% of the stock. 3,500 were reported by Wedgewood Investors Pa. Clean Yield Group Inc owns 0.09% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 3,375 shares. Opus Inv Mngmt accumulated 16,000 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested in 5,221 shares. Chem Bancshares accumulated 57,772 shares. New York-based Park Avenue Secs has invested 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Amer Asset Management invested in 5,623 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 51,345 shares or 1.36% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 70,000 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.13 million for 16.40 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.