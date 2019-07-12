Transact Technologies (TACT) Holder Zpr Investment Management Has Upped Holding; Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Price Declined While Blue Harbour Group LP Decreased by $14.55 Million Its Stake

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 33.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 539,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.44 million, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 1.15 million shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 6,066 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has declined 24.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 05/03/2018 TransAct 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 22/05/2018 – Freedom Leaf, Inc., Takes 25% Equity Interest in Cicero Transact Group, LLC – A Business Platform Launching in July; 07/03/2018 – TRANSACT Tech New York City to Feature the Latest Payments Authentication Innovation; 20/04/2018 – DJ TransAct Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TACT); 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 02/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies to Demonstrate Full Line-up of AccuDate Restaurant Food Safety and Operations Management Solutions at NRA; 10/04/2018 – Ingenico Group to Debut Axium Solution and Discuss the Future of Commerce at ETA TRANSACT 2018; 11/04/2018 – ControlScan Payment Security Experts to Speak at ETA TRANSACT Conference; 08/03/2018 – ShopKeep CEO Michael DeSimone to Issue Closing Keynote at ETA’s 2018 TRANSACT Tech New York City; 07/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies and Asia Pioneer Entertainment Sign Distribution Agreement for Asia Gaming Market

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,000 shares to 448,100 shares, valued at $131.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 417,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BYD’s profit will be $52.05M for 13.57 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 104,012 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 523,508 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hwg Holding LP has 0.09% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 3,262 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 13,172 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 247,719 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). New York-based Bluemar Cap Management Llc has invested 0.21% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 24,341 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 30,237 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 15,233 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Aqr Management Ltd Llc has 25,865 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 3,049 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 450 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD).

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 14,375 shares to 11,130 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 22,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,869 shares, and cut its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $88,100 activity.