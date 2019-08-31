Transact Technologies (TACT) Holder Zpr Investment Management Has Lifted Holding; As Novagold Res (NG) Market Valuation Rose, Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Raised Stake

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.60% . The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 3,924 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has risen 6.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 05/03/2018 – TransAct 4Q Adj EPS 12c; 07/05/2018 – Asia Pioneer Entertainment Will Also Become a Certified Regional Repair Center for All of TransAct’s Printer Products; 03/05/2018 – TransAct 1Q EPS 9c; 16/04/2018 – Ipsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 07/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies and Asia Pioneer Entertainment Sign Distribution Agreement for Asia Gaming Market; 21/05/2018 – TransAct Expands Restaurant Solutions Product Suite with Debut of AccuSpot at the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 08/03/2018 – ShopKeep CEO Michael DeSimone to Issue Closing Keynote at ETA’s 2018 TRANSACT Tech New York City; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies; 16/03/2018 – JULONG CO LTD 300202.SZ SAYS IT WINS BID TO SELL CURRENCY-RELATED EQUIPMENT TO INDIA’S AGS TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 19/04/2018 – The Changing Landscape of Payments Takes Center Stage at TRANSACT

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 69.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 514,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 742,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.44. About 2.10M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days

More news for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) were recently published by: Investorplace.com, which released: “5 Gold and Silver Stocks Touching Intraday Highs – Investorplace.com” on June 07, 2019. Investorplace.com‘s article titled: “5 Precious Metals Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” and published on December 13, 2018 is yet another important article.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 138,007 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $51.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 58,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,269 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $50.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 3,723 shares to 27,602 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 22,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,869 shares, and cut its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $208,100 activity.