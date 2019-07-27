Transact Technologies (TACT) Holder Zpr Investment Management Boosted Position; Golden Gate Private Equity Position In Hexcel (HXL) Was Has Raised

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 45,177 shares traded or 104.03% up from the average. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has declined 24.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 08/05/2018 – TransAct to Demonstrate Full Suite of Advanced Technology and Printer Solutions for the Global Casino, Gaming and Lottery; 16/04/2018 – Ipsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 07/05/2018 – Asia Pioneer Entertainment Will Also Become a Certified Regional Repair Center for All of TransAct’s Printer Products; 08/03/2018 – ShopKeep CEO Michael DeSimone to Issue Closing Keynote at ETA’s 2018 TRANSACT Tech New York City; 24/04/2018 – SPOTON TRANSACT LLC, A PAYMENTS & SOFTWARE COMPANY, ANNOUNCED INITIAL INVESTMENT OF $20 MLN LED BY TWIN BROTHERS AND CO-FOUNDERS, MATT AND ZACH HYMAN; 20/04/2018 – DJ TransAct Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TACT); 16/04/2018 – Jaffe’s Targan to Present on Legal Aspects of Electronic Payments at TRANSACT 18; 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 14/05/2018 – ZIMBABWE TELLS BANKS NOT TO TRANSACT IN VIRTUAL CURRENCIES

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 6,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 148,150 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25 million, up from 142,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.42. About 391,733 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $148,100 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 10,970 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 125,200 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt reported 118,100 shares. Wedge Management L Lp Nc has invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Gabelli Funds Llc stated it has 25,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 316,606 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Llc stated it has 423,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T National Bank stated it has 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Teton owns 116,100 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 3 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 26,270 shares. Zpr Inv Mgmt reported 1.64% stake. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 240 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 12,653 shares to 9,320 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 11,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,046 shares, and cut its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

More notable recent TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chipotle (CMG) Shares Gain 54% in 1 Year: More Room to Run? – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Crypto Continues to Gain Steam; Bitcoin Nears $9,000 Level – Yahoo Finance” published on May 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TransAct Secures Largest To-Date Order for BOHA! Solution Deployments – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TransAct Technologies (TACT) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is This Zillow Insider Buying More Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bank & Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 64 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 845,091 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 180 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services has 0% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). 277,878 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fin Inc. Da Davidson And Commerce reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). 10,839 were accumulated by Wright. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 9,292 shares. M&T Bank stated it has 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Capwealth Advsrs Ltd has 0.43% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 40,861 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Ltd Com has 0% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 6,909 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Moreover, Waddell Reed has 0.01% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 76,648 shares. Asset Management One Limited invested in 2,161 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 268,202 shares.