TransAct Technologies (TACT) At $11.30 Forms Bottom; Citadel Advisors Has Raised By $476,256 Its Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Stake

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) stake by 101.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc acquired 1,936 shares as Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX)’s stock rose 25.75%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 3,836 shares with $944,000 value, up from 1,900 last quarter. Marketaxess Hldgs Inc now has $13.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.30% or $7.61 during the last trading session, reaching $338.5. About 271,224 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) formed multiple bottom with $10.96 target or 3.00% below today’s $11.30 share price. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) has $85.56M valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 10,586 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has declined 24.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 03/05/2018 – TransAct 1Q EPS 9c; 01/05/2018 – TransAct to Debut Enterprise-Class Restaurant Management Solution, the All-New AccuDate XL2e, at the National Restaurant; 02/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies to Demonstrate Full Line-up of AccuDate Restaurant Food Safety and Operations Management Solutions at NRA; 05/03/2018 – TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.12; 07/05/2018 – TransAct And Asia Pioneer Entertainment Sign Distribution Agreement for Asia Gaming Market; 24/04/2018 – SPOTON TRANSACT LLC, A PAYMENTS & SOFTWARE COMPANY, ANNOUNCED INITIAL INVESTMENT OF $20 MLN LED BY TWIN BROTHERS AND CO-FOUNDERS, MATT AND ZACH HYMAN; 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 15/05/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON – CBIRC APPROVED WILLIS INSURANCE BROKERS TO BE FIRST FULLY LICENSED FOREIGN BROKER TO TRANSACT ALL INSURANCE BUSINESS IN CHINA; 15/05/2018 – TRANSACT: NZX: NZX REPORTS SALE OF FARMERS WEEKLY; 19/04/2018 – TRANSACT: SKSEEKA REPORTS PURCHASE OF NORTHLAND OPERATION

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $5.79 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.42M was sold by McVey Richard M. 3,187 shares valued at $687,181 were sold by Steinhardt John on Tuesday, February 5. $687,850 worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was sold by GOMACH DAVID G on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Investment Inc owns 67,081 shares. Forte Ltd Liability Adv has invested 3.5% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). New York State Teachers Retirement reported 0.03% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited has 0.01% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1,362 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 1,362 shares. Davenport Co Ltd Co owns 1,100 shares. American Interest Group reported 75,361 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 402,416 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.02% or 3,501 shares. 969 were reported by Cleararc Incorporated. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Co has 0.16% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 192,352 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 40,539 shares. 431,472 are owned by Franklin Resources. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 5,070 shares.

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Investing in MarketAxess (MKTX) Makes Sense Now – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MKTX) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes MarketAxess (MKTX) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is MarketAxess (MKTX) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Quantenna Communications Inc stake by 16,534 shares to 25,066 valued at $609,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Glaxosmithkline Plc (Put) (NYSE:GSK) stake by 11,200 shares and now owns 193,800 shares. Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM) was reduced too.