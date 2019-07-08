TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) and 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) Comparison side by side

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) and 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) have been rivals in the Computer Peripherals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAct Technologies Incorporated 10 1.64 N/A 0.70 12.72 3D Systems Corporation 11 1.54 N/A -0.41 0.00

Demonstrates TransAct Technologies Incorporated and 3D Systems Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TransAct Technologies Incorporated and 3D Systems Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAct Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 15.6% 11.9% 3D Systems Corporation 0.00% -8.7% -6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.84 beta indicates that TransAct Technologies Incorporated is 16.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, 3D Systems Corporation’s beta is 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, 3D Systems Corporation which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. TransAct Technologies Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to 3D Systems Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for TransAct Technologies Incorporated and 3D Systems Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAct Technologies Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 3D Systems Corporation 1 5 2 2.25

TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s upside potential is 19.76% at a $14 consensus target price. Competitively 3D Systems Corporation has an average target price of $11.63, with potential upside of 30.38%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that 3D Systems Corporation seems more appealing than TransAct Technologies Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TransAct Technologies Incorporated and 3D Systems Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.9% and 70.4%. TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 3.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of 3D Systems Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransAct Technologies Incorporated -6.11% 1.83% -16.13% -27.89% -24.09% -0.67% 3D Systems Corporation 1.28% -20.02% -34.95% -31.95% -28.72% -14.36%

For the past year TransAct Technologies Incorporated has stronger performance than 3D Systems Corporation

Summary

TransAct Technologies Incorporated beats on 8 of the 10 factors 3D Systems Corporation.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate food rotation date and nutritional labels, promotional coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, register journals, and other documents, as well as for printed logging and plotting of oil field and drilling data. The company also provides consumable products, including inkjet cartridges, ribbons, receipt papers, color thermal papers, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts; maintenance, repair, and testing services; and refurbished printers. In addition, it offers EPICENTRALTM print system, a software solution that enables casino operators to create promotional coupons and marketing messages, and print them at the slot machine; and technical support services. The company markets its products under the AccuDate, Epic, EPICENTRAL, Ithaca, Responder, and Printrex brand names for restaurant solutions, POS automation and banking, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile, and oil and gas. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and distributors, as well as directly and online to end-users. TransAct Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s 3D printers transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts using a range of print materials, including plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It offers various 3D printing technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multijet printing, and colorjet printing. The company also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It offers its printers under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, and production machining and inspection. Further, it offers proprietary software and drivers that provide part preparation, part placement, support placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand solutions; and software and healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in a range of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, government, defense, technology, electronics, education, consumer goods, and energy. The company sells its products and services through direct sales force, partner channels, and distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.