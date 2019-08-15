Trans World Entertainment (TWMC) Reaches $5.00 52-Week High; Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Campbell Soup has $4300 highest and $30 lowest target. $37’s average target is -11.29% below currents $41.71 stock price. Campbell Soup had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Wells Fargo. J.P. Morgan maintained Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) on Thursday, February 28 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Bank of America. See Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) latest ratings:

12/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $43.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $38.0000 New Target: $41.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Tigress Financial Rating: Sell Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $30 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $34 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

The stock of Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:TWMC) hit a new 52-week high and has $5.15 target or 3.00% above today’s $5.00 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $181.29 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $5.15 price target is reached, the company will be worth $5.44M more. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 34,704 shares traded. Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:TWMC) has declined 69.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TWMC News: 22/05/2018 – Trans World Entertainment To Host First Quarter Results Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Transworld, Revlon, Community Health; 22/03/2018 Trans World Entertainment 4Q Loss $32.5M; 23/05/2018 – Transworld Systems Inc. Successfully Completes Recapitalization Transaction; 05/05/2018 – DJ Trans World Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWOC); 29/05/2018 – Trans World Entertainment 1Q Loss $8.15M; 29/05/2018 – Trans World Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications, Affirms Credit Ratings of Trans World Assurance Company; 22/03/2018 – Trans World Entertainment 4Q Loss/Shr 90c; 22/03/2018 – Trans World Entertainment 4Q Rev $145.4M

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.71. About 122,055 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison retires abruptly; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – QTRLY AMERICAS SIMPLE MEALS AND BEVERAGES SALES INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $1.010 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO steps down abruptly, review of products planned; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO SEES REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET SALES +10 TO +11%; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N FY SHR VIEW $3.12, REV VIEW $8.76 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES ROBERTO LEOPARDI PRESIDENT, CAMPBELL MEALS &; 18/05/2018 – After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their future profitability, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (corrected); 26/03/2018 – Campbell Snacks Leadership Team Will Be Led by Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Formerly Pres, Campbell’s U.S. Biscuits and Snacks; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Details Compensation for Interim CEO Keith McLoughlin

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Did Campbell Soup Company’s (NYSE:CPB) 9.8% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Campbell and KKR confirm asset deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold Campbell Soup Company shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Prns Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Macquarie Limited reported 1,700 shares. Brandywine Tru invested in 6.33% or 188,723 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Co Limited holds 10,224 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Beutel Goodman And, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.96M shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 404,315 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantbot L P reported 0.01% stake. Comm Commercial Bank accumulated 10,314 shares or 0% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office owns 58 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability stated it has 596,064 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.02% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Adage Capital Partners Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 226,546 shares stake. Regions invested in 0% or 4,544 shares.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets food and beverage products. The company has market cap of $12.56 billion. It operates through three divisions: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. It has a 40.26 P/E ratio. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of CampbellÂ’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; CampbellÂ’s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and CampbellÂ’s tomato juices.

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company has market cap of $181.29 million. The firm operates in two divisions, fye and etailz. It currently has negative earnings. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, video games, and related products through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.