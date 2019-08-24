Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Trimmed Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Holding by $1.94 Million; Share Price Declined; Intel Com (INTC) Shareholder American National Bank Trimmed Holding by $300,934 as Valuation Declined

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 66,729 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

American National Bank decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 57.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 5,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 4,265 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229,000, down from 9,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82M shares traded or 47.13% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Chairman Burr on Gina Haspel to be Director of CIA; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – FTC: 20181163: TPG Partners VII, L.P.; Intel Corporation; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

