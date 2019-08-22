Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Position in Gtt Communications (GTT) Has Lowered by $1.02 Million as Market Value Declined; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Upped Its Centurylink (CTL) Stake

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 163,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, down from 193,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.11M market cap company. The stock increased 6.96% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 360,084 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT; 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 05/04/2018 – GTT : GTT RECEIVES TWO NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 2.36 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 1.90 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Invest Management owns 190,800 shares. Essex Fincl Ser reported 12,034 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amer International Inc holds 0.02% or 413,874 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp accumulated 1,750 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.74 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 0.01% or 22,686 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 25,686 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Incorporated holds 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 3.74M shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.03% or 7,845 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.39 million shares. Cipher Cap LP holds 0.3% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 312,208 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 762,879 shares. Moors Cabot has 12,164 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 18,514 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com stated it has 319,663 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of stock. 50,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $587,500 on Wednesday, March 6. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. 10,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P.