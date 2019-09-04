Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position in Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) by $1.94 Million as Valuation Declined; Piedmont Investment Advisors Holding In Ansys Com (ANSS) Was Has Lifted

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ansys Inc Com (ANSS) by 424.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 30,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 38,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 7,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $211.57. About 96,767 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 20,188 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M

Analysts await Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 900.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Navigator Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) CEO David Butters on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Navigator Holdings Stock Rose 14% in February – Motley Fool” published on March 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Date for the Release of Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) by 22,580 shares to 76,660 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp Com (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 32,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,610 shares, and cut its stake in Tripadvisor Inc Com (NASDAQ:TRIP).

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ANSYS and Edge Case Research Transform Autonomous Vehicle Artificial Intelligence – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ANSYS (ANSS) Q2 Earnings Grow & Beat Estimates, View Raised – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ANSYS to Host 2019 Investor Day on September 12th – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Ansys (ANSS) Up 3.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 32,872 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Com holds 0.14% or 83,913 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Carnegie Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.85% or 67,606 shares. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il reported 3,850 shares. Capital Inv Of America holds 2.42% or 82,589 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd stated it has 34,713 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Ltd accumulated 1,801 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sun Life Inc reported 0.01% stake. Suntrust Banks holds 18,086 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co owns 0.08% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 124,512 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia holds 237,590 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Cipher Capital Lp has 0.49% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 34,049 shares. Lazard Asset Llc, a New York-based fund reported 140,913 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A owns 54 shares.