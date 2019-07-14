Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Holding in Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Cut by $1.94 Million; Venbio Select Advisor Boosted Its Holding in Amarin Plc (AMRN) by $48.50 Million as Share Price Declined

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $576.19M market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 148,007 shares traded or 28.41% up from the average. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 5.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.08 million, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 6.73M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 12/03/2018 Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and Inflammatory Markers in Patients With Persi; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION- WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MLN; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH IN LEBANON HAS APPROVED VASCEPA; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $20.32 million activity. Ketchum Steven B sold $644,373 worth of stock or 37,530 shares. Kennedy Joseph T had sold 1.04 million shares worth $18.49 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetta Finance Services reported 250,000 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.01% or 142,915 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc holds 143,415 shares. Moreover, Kistler has 0.01% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 900 shares. 2.26 million are owned by Lord Abbett Llc. Whittier Tru reported 0% stake. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). 58,823 are owned by Sei Invs Co. Us Fincl Bank De has 5,371 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Inc reported 0.02% stake. Tobam holds 2,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nicholas Investment Partners LP holds 279,138 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Oracle Investment Inc reported 5.23 million shares stake. Mackenzie reported 0% stake.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 625,000 shares to 9.50 million shares, valued at $129.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Analysts await Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 83.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Navigator Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.