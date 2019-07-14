Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) as Stock Value Rose; Echo Street Capital Management Cut Its Stake in American Campus Cmntys (ACC) as Share Value Rose

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $576.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 147,816 shares traded or 28.25% up from the average. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 5.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 59,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 214,829 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22M, down from 274,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 406,018 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 18.65% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42

Analysts await Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 83.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Navigator Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on July, 22 after the close. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ACC’s profit will be $72.74M for 23.03 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 10,652 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation owns 9,789 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 7,559 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.03% or 222,713 shares in its portfolio. First Bancshares Of Omaha invested in 0.44% or 133,901 shares. Jennison Ltd holds 0.06% or 1.22M shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 98,396 shares. National Bank Of Mellon holds 0.02% or 1.72M shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) holds 0% or 11 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 191,914 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 11,211 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York reported 0.03% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Alps Advsrs Inc holds 7,684 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancshares Of invested in 659,918 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Cohen & Steers holds 0% or 25,688 shares in its portfolio.