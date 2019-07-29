Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Position by $1.94 Million as Stock Price Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Has Raised by Addison Capital Company

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $146.51. About 3.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $586.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 17,929 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 5.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assocs Incorporated invested in 1.34% or 181,244 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Company holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 29,808 shares. Whittier Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 130,883 shares. Ipg Inv Advsr Limited has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 823,554 shares. Fruth Invest Management has 1.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bellecapital Interest has invested 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Banque Pictet Cie Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 719,334 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 128,532 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 7,019 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Sterneck Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.28% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.67M shares. Moreover, Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,585 shares. First In reported 1,777 shares.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18M and $131.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Analysts await Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Navigator Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.