Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Stake as Share Value Declined; Shareholder Oakmont Partners Increased Mastercard (MA) Holding

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $515.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 68,381 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 3,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 12,599 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 9,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.72M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 87,761 shares to 151,775 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,013 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).