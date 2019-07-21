Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Gtt Communications (GTT) by $1.02 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Shareholder Sio Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $432,477

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 163,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, down from 193,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $746.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $13.36. About 567,965 shares traded or 4.78% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 17, 2018; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: GTT Communications Rtgs Uchgd On Dbt Upsz; 30/05/2018 – REG-GTT: Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN THE LNG TANKS OF A NEW LNG CARRIER; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 144,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.31. About 230,907 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 48.85% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.28% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 92.86% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.29% EPS growth.

