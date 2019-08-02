Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Has Decreased Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Stake by $1.94 Million; Share Value Declined; Crown Holdings (CCK) Shareholder Ci Investments Decreased Its Position by $28.22 Million as Share Value Rose

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $561.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 21,737 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 28.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 522,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.22 million, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $64.42. About 221,702 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 37,350 shares to 39,600 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 142,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap Inc has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 32,726 shares. Parkside Fin Bank And Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 18 shares. St Johns Investment Management Ltd Liability Co owns 100 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.03% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 165,000 shares. Assetmark has 2,798 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.31 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Vanguard Gp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12.50 million shares. 200 are held by Cordasco Finance Networks. Aperio Grp Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). The Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Eaton Vance invested in 13,936 shares. Campbell & Adviser Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). City Hldgs Communications holds 0.11% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 7,423 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.79 million for 10.26 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.