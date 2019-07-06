Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Has Decreased Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Holding as Stock Rose; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Position in Citi Trends (CTRN) Has Lifted as Market Value Declined

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.49M market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 48,119 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 5.50% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.17M market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 42,974 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 39.35% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 1.06M shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 38 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,649 are held by American Grp Inc. Strs Ohio owns 29,900 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Panagora Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 251 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 2,506 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Legal General Public Ltd Company stated it has 2,542 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.01% or 1.14 million shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.28% or 54,720 shares. Paradigm Mgmt holds 1.48% or 869,700 shares in its portfolio. Invesco reported 42,066 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% stake.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

