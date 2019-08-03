Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Gtt Communications (GTT) Stake by $1.02 Million as Market Value Declined; Shareholder Palisade Capital Management Has Raised Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) Holding

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 163,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, down from 193,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $656.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 550,139 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 15,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The hedge fund held 360,664 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79M, up from 345,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 457,420 shares traded or 6.30% up from the average. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 88.10% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.72 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Foundry Ltd Llc owns 9,650 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 2,244 are held by Captrust Financial Advisors. Legal & General Grp Public Lc holds 53,833 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Arrowstreet Partnership reported 119,750 shares. 131,770 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 0.01% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 684,073 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). First Republic Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Massachusetts Financial Services Ma reported 0.01% stake. Kestrel Invest reported 2.75% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 30,234 shares. M&T Bancorp reported 13,743 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 43,765 shares to 68,061 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,670 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (Prn).