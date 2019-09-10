Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Cut Gtt Communications (GTT) Position by $1.02 Million as Stock Price Declined; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Auxier Asset Management Cut by $1.51 Million Its Holding

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 163,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, down from 193,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $516.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 814,610 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS); 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 21/03/2018 – GTT GETS HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES ORDER; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT COMMUNICATIONS ‘B’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED;; 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REV. EU64.2M; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION; 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 128,885 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.20 million, down from 141,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.77 million shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows

More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SEPTEMBER DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ideanomics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GTT -0.9% as Raymond James cuts to Market Perform – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TEVA, GTT, GVA and EVH – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Smucker Misses Q1 Views – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 64% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 53.49% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.

