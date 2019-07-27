Tradition Capital Management Upped Suncor Energy (SU) Position By $601,888; EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Covered By 8 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 10 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. EOG Resources had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. See EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) latest ratings:

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased Suncor Energy (SU) stake by 11.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tradition Capital Management Llc acquired 18,809 shares as Suncor Energy (SU)’s stock declined 0.74%. The Tradition Capital Management Llc holds 178,489 shares with $5.79M value, up from 159,680 last quarter. Suncor Energy now has $46.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 3.48M shares traded or 22.13% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The company has market cap of $48.92 billion. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. It has a 14.31 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 3.02 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG Resources, Inc. shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Company has 1,464 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 43,712 shares. Osborne Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 41,977 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Tdam Usa invested in 4,103 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment reported 59,000 shares. Spc has invested 0.15% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 107,849 shares. First Personal invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hardman Johnston Advisors Limited Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 197,455 shares. Oppenheimer Company owns 89,792 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Llc (Wy) holds 115 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Wendell David Assoc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Adams Natural Res Fund has invested 4.54% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Associated Banc has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) stake by 4,392 shares to 58,326 valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A (NYSE:BXMT) stake by 42,103 shares and now owns 5,868 shares. Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (NYSE:MMC) was reduced too.

