Tradition Capital Management Upped Its Toyota Motor (TM) Position by $412,425; Stock Price Rose; Rhumbline Advisers Increased Its Wsfs Financial Com (WSFS) Position by $1.18 Million

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 3,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 27,375 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 23,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $133.57. About 64,536 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 27/04/2018 – Toyota pushes forward launch of electric vehicle in China; 29/03/2018 – Automakers keep wary on eye on tariff impact, possible trade war; 13/03/2018 – Japan Inc to raise wages but likely short of PM Abe’s 3 pct target; 27/04/2018 – U.S. likely to back freezing fuel economy standards from 2020 through 2026; 24/05/2018 – TOYOTA SAYS PLANS TO BUILD FUEL-CELL STACK PLANT, ADD LINE TO MANUFACTURE HYDROGEN TANKS; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – EXPANDS PRESENCE IN BRAZIL, ACQUIRES NEW TOYOTA MARKET AREA IN SÃO PAULO; 29/05/2018 – Goodbye Cars, Hello Chips as Toyota Supplier Embraces Tech World; 30/04/2018 – Toyota Selects NVBDC As Their Exclusive Veteran Certification Body; 04/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Toyota to spend more than $1-billion upgrading two Ontario plants (for subscribers)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp Com (WSFS) by 69.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 30,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 75,456 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 44,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Wsfs Financial Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $43.59. About 52,095 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 32,156 shares to 23,333 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primecap Odyssey Stock Fund by 21,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,324 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What To Know About GM, Lordstown And Trump – Benzinga” on March 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Japan auto stocks rally in U.S. trading – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Toyota Motor Corp.: A Good Company In A Slowing Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Ford Motor vs. Toyota – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated reported 16,172 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 1,425 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 34,641 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) or 125,974 shares. Illinois-based First Tru Advisors Lp has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 12,462 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 33,407 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 3.03 million shares. Hudock Capital Gru Incorporated Lc holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 9,950 shares. Prelude Limited Liability Company reported 204 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Raymond James Service Advisors stated it has 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Penn Cap Management holds 0.72% or 175,398 shares.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp Com (NYSE:OGE) by 13,041 shares to 546,916 shares, valued at $23.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reinsurance Group Amer Inc Com (NYSE:RGA) by 8,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,460 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

More notable recent WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Photo Release — Children Volunteers Take to their Communities for WSFS Bank’s 6th Annual Take Your Children to the Community Week – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does WSFS Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WSFS) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is WSFS Financial (WSFS) A Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “WSFS Financial (WSFS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: BB&T, CIT Group and WSFS Financial – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2018.