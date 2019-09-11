Tradition Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Suncor Energy (SU) by $601,888; Copart (CPRT) Share Price Rose While Weybosset Research & Management Trimmed by $956,400 Its Stake

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 15,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 241,640 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64 million, down from 257,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $80.76. About 948,374 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (SU) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 18,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 178,489 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, up from 159,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.56. About 2.29M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A (NYSE:BXMT) by 42,103 shares to 5,868 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc Ads (NYSE:DEO) by 13,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,618 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Weybosset Research & Management Llc, which manages about $189.62 million and $170.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,785 shares to 38,956 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 94 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp invested in 0.01% or 139,664 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.01% stake. Axa reported 112,400 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 10,154 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp reported 2.55M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 11,740 shares. Mason Street Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 16,550 shares. Argent Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 19,727 shares. Nomura Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Walleye Trading Ltd invested in 0% or 2,235 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).