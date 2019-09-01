Tradition Capital Management Upped By $490,884 Its Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Stake; PRYSMIAN S.P.A. MILANO ORDINARY SHARES (PRYMF) SI Decreased By 0.42%

PRYSMIAN S.P.A. MILANO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PRYMF) had a decrease of 0.42% in short interest. PRYMF’s SI was 6.47 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.42% from 6.50M shares previously. With 2,000 avg volume, 3235 days are for PRYSMIAN S.P.A. MILANO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PRYMF)’s short sellers to cover PRYMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0001 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased Unilever Plc Adr (UL) stake by 12.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tradition Capital Management Llc acquired 8,612 shares as Unilever Plc Adr (UL)’s stock declined 0.22%. The Tradition Capital Management Llc holds 75,531 shares with $4.36M value, up from 66,919 last quarter. Unilever Plc Adr now has $166.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.18. About 659,241 shares traded or 1.00% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 22/03/2018 – COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE CITES IMPACT OF UNILEVER’S HQ RESTRUCTURING ON PREMIUM LISTING IN LONDON; 15/03/2018 – Unilever shift to Rotterdam dents May hopes for smooth transition after Brexit; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS BALANCE OF VOLUME AND PRICE TO IMPROVE IN BACK HALF OF YEAR; 14/03/2018 – DIRECTORS OF UNILEVER ARE MEETING TO APPROVE A MOVE TO SCRAP ITS UK HQ – SKY NEWS; 11/04/2018 – KKR & Co: Appointment Effective After Completion of Unilever Transaction; 18/04/2018 – Unilever rebellion over Netherlands shift; 10/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON MAY 10 TO SELL SPREADS BUSINESS TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM KKR -NOTICE TO INVESTORS; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces shareholder rebellion over executive pay; 15/03/2018 – Unilever, Britain’s third-biggest company, will scrap its London corporate headquarters and make Rotterdam its sole legal home; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – ON TRACK TO MEET 2020 GOALS

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.54 billion. The companyÂ’s Energy Projects segment engineers, makes, and installs high voltage cables for underground and submarine power transmission; and provides advanced services for the construction of submarine power lines for offshore wind farms, ranging from project management to cable installation. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Energy Products segment makes medium voltage cables and systems to connect industrial and residential buildings to primary distribution grids; low voltage products for power distribution and the wiring of buildings; cable systems for various industrial applications, such as trains, aircraft, ships, port systems, cranes, mines, nuclear industry, defense, electro-medical sector, and renewable energy; power, instrumentation, and control cables for the petrochemicals markets; connectorised and hoistway cables for elevator markets; network accessories and components to connect cables and other network elements; and residual products.

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased Jpmorgan Growth Advantage (JGASX) stake by 26,416 shares to 54,088 valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (NYSE:MMC) stake by 6,839 shares and now owns 61,327 shares. Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) was reduced too.