Tradition Capital Management Upped Bristol (BMY) Stake By $1.10 Million; Anaptysbio (ANAB) Shorts Up By 14.45%

Anaptysbio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) had an increase of 14.45% in short interest. ANAB’s SI was 3.97M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.45% from 3.47 million shares previously. With 277,300 avg volume, 14 days are for Anaptysbio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s short sellers to cover ANAB’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.31% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 310,535 shares traded or 1.51% up from the average. AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has declined 32.36% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAB News: 05/03/2018 – AnaptysBio 4Q Rev $3M; 26/03/2018 – ANAPTYSBIO INC – ANB020 WAS WELL TOLERATED AND NO PATIENTS HAVE DISCONTINUED FROM STUDY; 30/04/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Conference May 3; 05/03/2018 AnaptysBio 4Q Loss/Shr 30c; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AnaptysBio peanut allergy shot improves tolerance, aided by generous reading of data; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 17/04/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Adds AnaptysBio Inc., Exits Shire; 02/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – AnaptysBio: Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents, Investments Will Fund Current Operating Plan Through End 2019; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 2% Position in AnaptysBio Inc

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased Bristol (BMY) stake by 22.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tradition Capital Management Llc acquired 23,497 shares as Bristol (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Tradition Capital Management Llc holds 128,821 shares with $6.15 million value, up from 105,324 last quarter. Bristol now has $76.19B valuation. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 15.77M shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Net $1.49B; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:45 PM; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage.

Among 4 analysts covering Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Bristol Myers has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 19.69% above currents $46.58 stock price. Bristol Myers had 13 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920. 5,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.