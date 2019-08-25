Tradition Capital Management Trimmed Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A (BXMT) Stake by $1.43 Million; Oppenheimer Asset Management Position in Celgene (CELG) Has Lowered by $653,790

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A (BXMT) by 87.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 42,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 47,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 1.01M shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 95.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 7,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 310 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 7,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65 million shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE CORP EXERCISED RIGHT TO EXPAND DEAL FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS USING CO’S AZYMETRIC PLATFORM; 24/04/2018 – Sofinnova leads $32.4 million round for Italy’s EryDel; Celgene expands collaboration with Zymeworks $CELG $ZYME; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Announces Reorganization to Focus Resources on Advancing Neuroscience Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea’s Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Warren Buffett – 8/18/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Shares Rise on Strong Sales Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 42,819 shares to 77,791 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 4,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund reported 0.11% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Weatherstone Cap Mgmt accumulated 5,399 shares. Nuwave Investment Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Veritable L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,048 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Company, Texas-based fund reported 4,880 shares. Notis reported 0.98% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Charter Trust reported 6,865 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 290 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.31% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bp Public Limited holds 76,000 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 311,259 shares stake. Wedgewood Inc Pa holds 2,500 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company owns 389,711 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Regions reported 0.06% stake. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 5,029 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pecaut & Commerce has 0.68% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 8,097 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability reported 2,517 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Parkside Fin Retail Bank And Trust has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv holds 0.06% or 6,950 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,939 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 11,700 shares. Delphi Management Ma holds 1.62% or 50,742 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 42,073 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 0.11% or 954,200 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Limited invested in 0% or 43,350 shares. Jrm Counsel Limited stated it has 8.72% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). California-based Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 24,163 are held by Aviva Public Limited Co. Moody State Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 102 shares.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buying This 7.7%-Yielding REIT Is A No-Brainer – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A Lucrative Income Investment For The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: 7.4%-Yield And Deep Value – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) by 32,397 shares to 214,284 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Bancorp In (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 44,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57M for 14.49 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.