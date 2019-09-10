Tradition Capital Management Raised Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Position by $416,415; Market Value Rose; Sector Gamma As Has Lowered Its Stake in Tenet Healthcare (THC) by $1.39 Million

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 49,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 218,684 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, down from 268,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 5.85% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.71. About 809,501 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 19/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – GLENVIEW WITHDRAWN PROPOSAL TO AMEND CO’S BYLAWS THAT WOULD ALLOW SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT WITHOUT A MEETING; 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE SAYS INCREASED SIZE FROM 8 TO 10 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Eliminating Executive Committee as Standing Committee of Board; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Withdrawn Its Proposal to Amend the Company’s Bylaws That Would Allow Hldrs to Take Action by Written Consent Without a Meeting; 28/03/2018 – lnovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts; 28/03/2018 – Inovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Raises FY View To Cont Ops EPS $1.02-EPS $1.75

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 18,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 60,560 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 42,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 193,720 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. The insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought 2.00 million shares worth $47.34 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers invested in 0.14% or 9,300 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.31% or 4.28 million shares in its portfolio. 13D Limited Liability Company holds 3.45% or 489,832 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.28% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Schroder Investment Mgmt Group holds 0.05% or 1.26 million shares. American Grp Inc stated it has 178,699 shares. 13,796 are owned by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 20,000 were accumulated by Lumina Fund Mgmt. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 4,157 shares. Tcw Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 61,707 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A accumulated 2,140 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 106,650 shares. Clean Yield Group holds 192,238 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 14,166 shares.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 63,546 shares to 20,445 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,183 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.97 million for 21.17 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 83,897 shares to 238,857 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 57,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA).