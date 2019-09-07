Tradition Capital Management Position in Rpm International (RPM) Has Lowered by $1.30 Million as Share Value Rose; As Bank Amer (BAC) Shares Rose, Stillwater Capital Advisors Lifted Its Holding

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 82.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 22,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 4,915 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 27,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $68.11. About 462,432 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 54.50 million shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – ECB, BOJ seen holding rates as Fed plows ahead – Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – The Paypers: Bank of America expands mobile wallet options; 11/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MARCH CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.81% :3481126Z US; 09/05/2018 – Tactile Systems Technology at Bank of America Conference May 17; 23/03/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – BANK OF AMERICA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SYNDICATE OF LENDERS PROVIDING FINANCING FOR RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR SKY; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo See Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANK HEAD: LOAN GROWTH CAN EXCEED GDP OVER TIME; 09/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : BOFA MERRILL REINSTATES WITH UNDERPERFORM; TARGET PRICE 11 EUROS

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00 million for 18.71 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 18,980 shares to 28,684 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,915 were reported by Tradition Cap Ltd Co. Winslow Asset Mgmt invested in 5,500 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Da Davidson And holds 0.03% or 26,077 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 47,058 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Anderson Hoagland holds 0.81% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 23,392 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 39,874 shares. Town Country Comml Bank Dba First Bankers owns 0.33% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 11,793 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt Inc holds 4,025 shares. Us Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 55,335 shares. 2,698 were accumulated by Trust Of Vermont. Buckhead Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 32,729 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr has 4,802 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 4,519 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Capital Management New York holds 1.32% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 14,650 shares.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 11,923 shares to 87,112 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 772 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).