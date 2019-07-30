Tradition Capital Management Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT) Has Trimmed by $2.93 Million; As Chesapeake Utils (CPK) Stock Value Rose, Holder Goldman Sachs Group Boosted Position

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 57.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 32,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,333 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 55,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $103.34. About 405,706 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (CPK) by 29.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 190,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 834,874 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.15M, up from 644,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Utils Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $94. About 2,838 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 20.88% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q EPS $1.64; 11/03/2018 Chesapeake Utilities Access Event Set By Seaport for Mar. 19; 08/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $239.4 MLN VS $185.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Rev $239.4M; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Raises Dividend By 13.8 Percent; 17/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2018 AGA Financial Forum; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%

More important recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire”, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) was released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Does Medtronic’s Diabetes Care Business Compare To Its Peers? – Forbes” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 21.89 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsr Lc reported 1.10 million shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 1.79 million shares. Peoples Financial Svcs reported 5,200 shares. 2,974 were reported by Acg Wealth. Bollard Group Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Philadelphia Trust has 281,486 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 10,929 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Kepos Lp stated it has 0.45% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) LP accumulated 0.1% or 36,039 shares. Sit Associates has 0.37% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Artemis Management Llp stated it has 167,584 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Tradition Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 23,333 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Com owns 0.27% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 1.34M shares. The Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Paloma Partners Mgmt Com accumulated 0.16% or 73,636 shares.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 23,497 shares to 128,821 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Airbus Se (EADSY) by 20,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 27,994 shares to 712,144 shares, valued at $39.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc (Call) by 102,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,900 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (NYSE:JPM).