Tradition Capital Management Lifted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $708,786; Holder Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Upped Home Depot Ord (HD) Position

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 6,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,805 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 64,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

