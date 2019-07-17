Tradition Capital Management Increases Stake in Suncor Energy (SU); Whirlpool (WHR) Holder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Increased Position

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,585 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 18,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $148.48. About 105,213 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY Adj EPS $14.50-Adj EPS $15.50; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA CFO ANIL BERERA RESIGNS; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (SU) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 18,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 178,489 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, up from 159,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $31.34. About 449,079 shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33,089 shares to 84,183 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,307 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A (NYSE:BXMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Capital Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Bbt Capital Management Limited Co holds 4,081 shares. 433,247 are owned by Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company. Dakota Wealth, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,122 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding reported 44,638 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 105,968 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 3,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 6,929 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 7,206 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh stated it has 1.08% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Invesco Limited invested in 471,835 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi owns 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 10,800 shares. Caprock Group Incorporated invested in 2,360 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 231,010 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $379,921 activity.

