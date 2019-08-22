Tradition Capital Management Increases Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); As Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bank Of Italy Upped Stake

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 4,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 73,044 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39M, up from 68,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $107.61. About 7.81M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst Kolanovic says new market highs are coming soon; 24/04/2018 – ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 10/05/2018 – China receives JPMorgan application to set up JV brokerage; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 2.29 million shares traded or 42.21% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $28 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 p; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DEREK NEILSON AS INTERIM CEO; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 13/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2017 Sustainability Report; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – TOBIN’S DEPARTURE WILL BE EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Ads (NYSE:DEO) by 13,084 shares to 16,618 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,183 shares, and cut its stake in Primecap Odyssey Stock Fund.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.