Tradition Capital Management Holds Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Ubiquiti Networks (Put) (UBNT) Shares Declined While Jane Street Group Has Upped by $1.86 Million Its Holding

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 6,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,805 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 64,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Put) (UBNT) by 69.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 30,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $110.39. About 402,943 shares traded or 13.36% up from the average. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 55.04% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Continues to Investigate Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 21/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co reported 1,343 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc holds 201,184 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Syntal Ptnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 4,314 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt owns 8,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 18,441 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 4,400 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 711 shares. American Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 351 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.03% or 90,800 shares. Schroder Management Gru stated it has 6,887 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 24,586 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 7,142 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 43,500 were accumulated by Hbk Limited Partnership.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRS) by 13,089 shares to 16,892 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 463,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,078 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr.

