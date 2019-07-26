Tradition Capital Management Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) Cut by $3.56 Million; Js Capital Management Maintains Stake in Netflix (NFLX)

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 858.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 124,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 139,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.56M, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $8.52 during the last trading session, reaching $326.46. About 10.80 million shares traded or 62.98% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix; 05/03/2018 – Netflix hits new record high on UBS upgrade; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: INVESTING MORE IN TECHNOLOGY FOR CONTENT PRODUCTION; 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – `one of music’s most unlikely partnerships’

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 75.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 63,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,445 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 83,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 6.53 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm reveals new platform that could take tech like Oculus Go to the next level; 06/03/2018 – ISS CONTINUES RECOMMEND FOUR BROADCOM NOMINEES TO QCOM BOARD; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Accuses Broadcom of ‘Trivializing’ U.S National Security — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm also said Wednesday it had begun laying off employees as a cost-saving measure; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Never Named Huawei as Second Handset Maker Withholding Payments; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix De-Fanged: Growth Story At Risk – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Netflix, WWE And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 24 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Netflix: A Per Subscriber Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Netflix’s Upcoming Competitors Are Spending Crazy Amounts on Content – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Netflix Stock Could Be Ready to Bust Out – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,428 shares to 268,572 shares, valued at $31.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 190 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fred Alger owns 687,315 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Com has 0.43% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 193,491 shares. M&T Bancorporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Partner Fund Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.68% or 86,420 shares. Pinnacle Fincl holds 0.41% or 14,363 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Llc reported 24,169 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Aperio Ltd Liability Co invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.25% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 264,501 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Duncker Streett owns 629 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fincl Advisory Serv accumulated 1,090 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cordasco Fincl Net holds 200 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 1,962 are held by Homrich & Berg.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Assets Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.22% or 24,500 shares. Central Bank And Trust has 2,450 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2,064 shares. Csu Producer Res Inc invested in 15,750 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0.2% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Kanawha holds 0.47% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 59,306 shares. Greylin Mangement holds 4.72% or 368,211 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc has invested 0.25% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cap Investors holds 29.09 million shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 1.71% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mirador Cap Prns Lp owns 0.14% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,526 shares. Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 5,813 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com invested 0.28% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rodgers Brothers stated it has 8,889 shares.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 24,990 shares to 124,746 shares, valued at $7.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Port S&P 500 Value by 32,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Airbus Se (EADSY).