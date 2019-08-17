Tradition Capital Management Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Raised as Stock Value Rose; Rogers Communications (RCI) Share Price Rose While Greystone Managed Investments Has Boosted by $1.70 Million Its Holding

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 31,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 450,219 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.22 million, up from 418,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.09. About 243,344 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 13,805 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 11,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $320; 21/03/2018 – Sigma Appoints Goldman Sachs to Advise on M&A, Strategy; 08/03/2018 – DNB ASA DNB.OL : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 149 FROM NOK 143; 06/03/2018 – Select Sands Appoints Mr. Daniel Gillett and Mr. Steven Goldman to the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – MAGIC JOHNSON’S INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERSHIP HIRES GOLDMAN BANKER; 01/05/2018 – Regulators Fine Goldman Sachs $110 Million For ‘unsafe And Unsound’ Forex Trading Practices — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES ASIA ’18 GAS PRICE F/C 17% TO $7.15/MMBTU; 09/03/2018 – $GS CEO Blankfein preparing exit by year end; 15/03/2018 – Emerald Expo Events Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein decries `bitter and negative’ US politics

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 5,281 shares to 132,392 shares, valued at $27.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,360 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0.03% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Aperio Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Howe And Rusling Incorporated owns 383 shares. Reliance Tru Commerce Of Delaware stated it has 12,004 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Willis Investment Counsel reported 359,615 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Scheer Rowlett And Assocs Invest Mngmt holds 3.75% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 999,175 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 28,220 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation has invested 0.24% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Nexus Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 14,915 shares. Rockland Company invested in 0.13% or 22,964 shares. Pcj Counsel Limited, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 506,500 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 600 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 7,733 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 145 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco New York, a New York-based fund reported 800 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust & invested 0.74% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Parsons Management Ri owns 3,313 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh owns 1,812 shares. Quantum Capital Mgmt reported 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Qvt Finance Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). World Asset Mngmt holds 24,553 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc owns 284,635 shares. Private Mgmt Group invested in 0.32% or 33,217 shares. Pictet Asset reported 184,825 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.2% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Portland Counsel, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 84,000 shares. Carret Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.45% or 14,420 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.22% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).