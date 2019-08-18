Tradition Capital Management Has Raised Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Position By $384,120; Last Week Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Clean Harbors has $8500 highest and $70 lowest target. $77.67’s average target is 1.68% above currents $76.39 stock price. Clean Harbors had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 4. The stock of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. See Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $70 New Target: $73 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $70 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) stake by 26.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tradition Capital Management Llc acquired 4,365 shares as Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Tradition Capital Management Llc holds 21,145 shares with $1.87M value, up from 16,780 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors Nv now has $28.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.80% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $103.56. About 3.26M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – UBS Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More NXP Semi: 13F; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25

The stock increased 1.62% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.39. About 355,264 shares traded or 16.13% up from the average. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.27 billion. The companyÂ’s Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incineration, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities. It has a 50.89 P/E ratio. The Company’s Industrial and Field Services segment offers industrial and specialty services, such as high-pressure and chemical cleaning, daylighting, production servicing, decoking, pigging, and material processing services to refineries, chemical plants, oil sands facilities, pulp and paper mills, and other industrial facilities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold Clean Harbors, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.01% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 31,409 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Prudential Fin reported 0% stake. Amalgamated National Bank invested 0.02% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Verition Fund Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Cap Advisers Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Century holds 0.02% or 209,674 shares. Ameritas Inv reported 14,873 shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 1.70M shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 4,507 shares. Bluestein R H & Co holds 0.02% or 4,000 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 7,958 shares. Moreover, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has 0.15% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Utah Retirement stated it has 9,723 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 95,288 shares.

More notable recent Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Corning, DexCom, Lam Research, On Deck, Qualcomm, Spotify, Western Digital, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Clean Harbors, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CLH) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $109.17’s average target is 5.42% above currents $103.56 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 29 by Evercore. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11400 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, June 5. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Holistic Look At NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “NXPI Stock Gets a Pre-Earnings Boost on Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NXP Semiconductors to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 29, 2019 : ILMN, NXPI, NTR, SBAC, WCN, ARE, ACGL, SSNC, ITUB, VNO, RE, PKI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.