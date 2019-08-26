Tradition Capital Management Has Raised Halliburton Company (HAL) Position; Peconic Partners Raised Its Mastec (MTZ) Position

Peconic Partners Llc increased Mastec Inc (MTZ) stake by 882074% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peconic Partners Llc acquired 4.41M shares as Mastec Inc (MTZ)’s stock rose 0.84%. The Peconic Partners Llc holds 4.41 million shares with $212.16M value, up from 500 last quarter. Mastec Inc now has $4.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.37. About 20,497 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased Halliburton Company (HAL) stake by 31.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tradition Capital Management Llc acquired 39,605 shares as Halliburton Company (HAL)’s stock declined 16.64%. The Tradition Capital Management Llc holds 165,575 shares with $4.85M value, up from 125,970 last quarter. Halliburton Company now has $15.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.76. About 932,227 shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B

Peconic Partners Llc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 7,275 shares to 2,275 valued at $432,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Twilio Inc stake by 12,700 shares and now owns 17,300 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) was reduced too.

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why MasTec Gained as Much as 16.7% on Friday – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MasTec: The Beat (And Raise) Goes On – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MasTec: Still My Number One Pick – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc reported 54,445 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Campbell Commerce Investment Adviser Lc has 16,390 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 716,661 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp invested in 0.06% or 143,600 shares. Community Inv stated it has 271,532 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund has 213,749 shares. Sg Capital Limited has invested 6.53% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Credit Suisse Ag reported 91,978 shares stake. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested in 0.14% or 228,217 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Lc has invested 0.13% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Thomas J Herzfeld Inc has 2.07% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 312,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Corbyn Mgmt Md has 5% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 253,374 shares. Nordea Invest owns 555,513 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. MasTec has $7200 highest and $52 lowest target. $61.88’s average target is 2.50% above currents $60.37 stock price. MasTec had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 12. FBR Capital maintained the shares of MTZ in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 5 with “Buy”. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell And Communication reported 0.01% stake. Capital Int Investors stated it has 10.80 million shares. Victory Management Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 102,132 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.07% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 7.05M shares. Rothschild Il holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 19,350 shares. Daiwa Gp Inc reported 32,970 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Limited Liability reported 7,042 shares. Pathstone Family Office owns 220 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 29,114 shares. 215 were accumulated by Nuwave Inv Mgmt Llc. Fifth Third National Bank reported 123,738 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cetera Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 36,900 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada reported 5,385 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased Jpmorgan Growth Advantage (JGASX) stake by 26,416 shares to 54,088 valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (NYSE:MMC) stake by 6,839 shares and now owns 61,327 shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2700 lowest target. $31.33’s average target is 76.41% above currents $17.76 stock price. Halliburton had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 23 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HAL in report on Tuesday, July 23 with “Outperform” rating.