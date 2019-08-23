Tradition Capital Management Has Lifted Its Prudential Financial (PRU) Stake; Bridgeway Capital Management Cut By $7.71 Million Its V F (VFC) Stake

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 12.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 89,600 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 656,550 shares with $57.06M value, down from 746,150 last quarter. V F Corp now has $32.26 billion valuation. It closed at $81.01 lastly. It is down 1.36% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) stake by 27.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tradition Capital Management Llc acquired 10,154 shares as Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Tradition Capital Management Llc holds 47,495 shares with $4.36M value, up from 37,341 last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc now has $33.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $82.08. About 1.61M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two New Hampshire youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 12/03/2018 – Prudential Provides $152 Million to Refinance Canada Solar Farms; 30/04/2018 – Two Arizona youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Rosie Colucci of Palatine, Illinois named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Kentucky youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – KEN POLIZIANI NAMED PGIM’S CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, TO LEAD GLOBAL BRAND GROWTH; 07/05/2018 – Financial wellness program popularity rises among employers, up 63 percentage points in two years; 30/04/2018 – Two Kansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two North Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.64M for 15.70 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) stake by 33,000 shares to 102,033 valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 470,700 shares. First Busey Corp was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering V.F. (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. V.F. has $9700 highest and $84 lowest target. $89.67’s average target is 10.69% above currents $81.01 stock price. V.F. had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) rating on Monday, March 25. UBS has “Hold” rating and $84 target. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 24. Citigroup reinitiated the shares of VFC in report on Monday, March 18 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, May 14 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett Co Lc reported 0.9% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Town & Country National Bank & Trust & Dba First Bankers accumulated 22,111 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.09% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Leavell Invest Management stated it has 0.11% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Farmers Trust invested in 40,611 shares or 1% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Pa owns 0.02% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 2,667 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has 0.24% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 960,405 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.38% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 133,426 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.06% or 89,813 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated Ny, New York-based fund reported 2,253 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt owns 101 shares. 9,223 are owned by Leisure Capital. Citadel Advsr Limited Co owns 366,425 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.06% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A (NYSE:BXMT) stake by 42,103 shares to 5,868 valued at $202,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Adr B stake by 13,124 shares and now owns 52,604 shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was reduced too.