Tradition Capital Management Has Lifted Carmax (KMX) Holding by $367,011; Lennar (LEN) Holder Abrams Bison Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 5,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,375 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 26,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $88.48. About 1.24 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 994,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.95 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 2.67 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Natl Pension Serv has 382,633 shares. State Street accumulated 12.73 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ejf Capital Lc reported 7,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Montgomery Investment Management has 3% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Company (Trc) invested in 7,159 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mason Street Advsrs Lc owns 40,795 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. M&T Savings Bank Corporation holds 0.01% or 30,099 shares in its portfolio. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 45,798 shares. Lodge Hill Lc owns 196,869 shares. Blume Capital Management holds 0.01% or 200 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Hap Trading Ltd Llc stated it has 129,663 shares.

