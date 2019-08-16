Tradition Capital Management Has Increased Its Horizon Bancorp In (HBNC) Holding; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Raised Its Bank New York Mellon (BK) Position

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased Horizon Bancorp In (HBNC) stake by 44.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tradition Capital Management Llc acquired 44,118 shares as Horizon Bancorp In (HBNC)’s stock rose 6.54%. The Tradition Capital Management Llc holds 143,954 shares with $2.32 million value, up from 99,836 last quarter. Horizon Bancorp In now has $732.22 million valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 7,786 shares traded. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) has declined 17.79% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HBNC News: 16/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Three-for-Two Stk Split; 19/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces Record Quarterly Earnings; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horizon Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBNC); 21/03/2018 Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Quarterly Dividend Increase; 21/03/2018 – HORIZON BANCORP HBNC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 23/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Qtrly Div Increase; 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 13c

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) stake by 15.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd acquired 2.63M shares as Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd holds 20.09 million shares with $1.01 billion value, up from 17.47M last quarter. Bank New York Mellon Corp now has $39.82B valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.24. About 639,436 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 11/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – WITH ADDITION OF BLACK, BOARD WILL HAVE 12 DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 17/05/2018 – 36AK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of DBJPM 2016-C1; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Investment to Exchange Majority Stake in Amherst Capital for Minotirty Stake in Amherst Holdings; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – BNY Mellon profit rises 29 pct; 10/04/2018 – 90MM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 63TX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – 12YQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Since May 29, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $67,779 activity. $12,584 worth of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) shares were bought by NEFF JAMES D.

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 32,156 shares to 23,333 valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Adr B stake by 13,124 shares and now owns 52,604 shares. Primecap Odyssey Stock Fund was reduced too.

