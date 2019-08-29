Tradition Capital Management Has Increased Horizon Bancorp In (HBNC) Stake; Proshare Advisors Lifted Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Position By $1.75 Million

Proshare Advisors Llc increased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 14.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proshare Advisors Llc acquired 22,966 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Proshare Advisors Llc holds 186,530 shares with $14.20 million value, up from 163,564 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $52.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $93.27. About 1.70M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased Horizon Bancorp In (HBNC) stake by 44.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tradition Capital Management Llc acquired 44,118 shares as Horizon Bancorp In (HBNC)’s stock rose 6.54%. The Tradition Capital Management Llc holds 143,954 shares with $2.32 million value, up from 99,836 last quarter. Horizon Bancorp In now has $728.19M valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 114,686 shares traded or 39.56% up from the average. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) has declined 17.79% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HBNC News: 21/03/2018 Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Quarterly Dividend Increase; 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) 1Q EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces Record Quarterly Earnings; 23/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – HORIZON BANCORP HBNC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 13c; 16/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Three-for-Two Stk Split; 25/04/2018 – HORIZON BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 30.7% TO $33.4 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Qtrly Div Increase; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 10,832 shares to 334,730 valued at $28.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) stake by 51,492 shares and now owns 97,024 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $9900 highest and $81 lowest target. $89.25’s average target is -4.31% below currents $93.27 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 5. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 4. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.05% or 11,788 shares. Royal London Asset has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc stated it has 1.17% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.15% or 165,198 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 845,743 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Commerce, a Japan-based fund reported 19,535 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 1,582 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,886 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Lp has 156,807 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Company has 95 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cohen & Steers Incorporated has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% or 162,000 shares. Regions Fincl Corp holds 33,806 shares. Com Financial Bank reported 34,599 shares.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), The Stock That Zoomed 137% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “NYSE-owner ICE beats profit view on growth in transaction, data units – Reuters” published on August 01, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange to buy ‘VIX for bonds’ index – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE parent to launch trading in bitcoin futures – New York Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Percentage Of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is Horizon Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HBNC) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Have A Good P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) stake by 17,222 shares to 22,628 valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A (NYSE:BXMT) stake by 42,103 shares and now owns 5,868 shares. Diageo Plc Ads (NYSE:DEO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold HBNC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 20.41 million shares or 1.73% more from 20.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Sg Americas Secs holds 0% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) or 8,065 shares. Citadel Advisors holds 0% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) or 16,343 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 81,780 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1.03M are held by Renaissance Techs Ltd Company. Sei Invs holds 33,583 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 128,767 shares. Lpl Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.09 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) for 88,314 shares. 57,260 are held by Cornercap Counsel. 209,133 are held by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Minerva Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 44,724 shares. Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $67,779 activity. Shares for $55,195 were bought by NEFF JAMES D.