Tradition Capital Management Has Increased Carmax (KMX) Stake; Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Position Lifted by Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company's stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 127,557 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500.

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 5,319 shares as the company's stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 31,375 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 26,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 842,579 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.02% or 31,889 shares. Chilton Invest Company Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.21% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 492,905 shares. Kanawha Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,698 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Destination Wealth reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Lc invested in 65,396 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 268,046 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma stated it has 6,425 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pitcairn accumulated 3,146 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nuwave Mngmt Lc owns 0.26% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 3,112 shares. Us State Bank De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Com holds 7,493 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0.5% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 2.53M shares. Allstate Corp reported 4,379 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Personal Cap Advsrs Corp accumulated 7,104 shares.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "A Structurally Unprofitable 'Tech' Company – Carvana – Seeking Alpha" on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "This Time Is Not Different – Seeking Alpha" published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Here's Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance" on July 30, 2019.