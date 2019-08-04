Tradition Capital Management Has Decreased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position; Mastech Holdings (MHH) Sentiment Is 0.63

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) stake by 75.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 63,546 shares as Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Tradition Capital Management Llc holds 20,445 shares with $1.17M value, down from 83,991 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. now has $86.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – CNET TV: Qualcomm reportedly begins layoffs to cut $1B in costs; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – PROPOSAL 8, STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO UNDO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS TO COMPANY’S AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS, HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED; 12/03/2018 – Trump Issues Order to Block Broadcom’s Takeover of Qualcomm

Mastech Holdings Inc (MHH) investors sentiment increased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 0.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 5 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 8 reduced and sold their positions in Mastech Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.19 million shares, down from 1.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mastech Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 10,154 shares to 47,495 valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 8,550 shares and now owns 38,195 shares. Alphabet Inc. Class C was raised too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity. $2.03 million worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) was sold by THOMPSON JAMES H on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Fincl Lllp stated it has 28,037 shares. Verity Verity Limited Com owns 0.6% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 46,091 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.31% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 1.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 25,793 shares. Davis R M, Maine-based fund reported 318,298 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13.85 million shares. Assets Ltd has invested 0.22% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Leisure Capital has 1.24% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sei stated it has 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has invested 0.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 20,072 were accumulated by Macnealy Hoover Investment. 19,127 are owned by Fred Alger Mngmt. First Comml Bank holds 6,949 shares. 296,250 were accumulated by Norinchukin State Bank The.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc had 31 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. Mizuho downgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 1. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”.

Mastech Digital, Inc. provides information technology staffing and digital transformation services to large and medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $69.72 million. The firm offers a range of IT staffing services in the areas of business intelligence/data warehousing, Web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, e-business solutions, mobile applications development, social media management, data management and analytics, and the analysis and implementation of cloud applications. It has a 7.54 P/E ratio. It also provides digital transformation services, such as staffing and project based services through Salesforce.com, SAP HANA, and digital learning methods.

Zpr Investment Management holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Mastech Digital, Inc. for 133,340 shares. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owns 259,564 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, James Investment Research Inc has 0.01% invested in the company for 19,462 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,900 shares.

The stock increased 3.72% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 1,162 shares traded. Mastech Digital, Inc. (MHH) has declined 41.54% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MHH News: 26/04/2018 – Mastech 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – Mastech Digital Reports 31% Revenue Growth in First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Mastech 1Q EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mastech Digital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHH); 26/04/2018 – Mastech 1Q Rev $43.3M; 25/04/2018 – MASTECH DIGITAL- SECOND AMENDMENT REDUCING AGGREGATE COMMITMENT AMOUNT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO COMPANY ENTITIES FROM $27.5 MLN TO $22.5 MLN; 18/04/2018 Mastech Digital, Inc. to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – MASTECH DIGITAL INC – ON APRIL 20, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING