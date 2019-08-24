Tradition Capital Management Decreased Rpm International (RPM) Holding by $1.30 Million; Stock Price Rose; Investment Management Of Virginia Boosted Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (LSCC) Stake by $2.31 Million

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (LSCC) by 259.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 209,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 290,610 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 80,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.61% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 1.99 million shares traded or 6.34% up from the average. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL, LP REGARDING MEMBERSHIP AND COMPOSITION OF LATTICE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – 3MF Consortium Releases First Standardized 3D Beam Lattice Extension; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR SAYS CEO BILLERBECK WILL RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +57.6%, EST. +56.0%; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR NAMES GLEN HAWK INTERIM CEO; 14/03/2018 – March 14, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Engines launches the first Customer Data Platform for Account-Based Marketing; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: James P. Lederer, John E. Major and Krishna Rangasayee to be Appointed to Board March 13; 24/04/2018 – DOJ: CHOW TIPPED FRIEND ABOUT LATTICE TAKEOVER; 30/04/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter 2017, First Quarter 2018, and Year End 2017 Highlights

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 82.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 22,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 4,915 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 27,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $66.33. About 472,598 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,365 shares to 21,145 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 39,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Services Automobile Association accumulated 23,727 shares. Quantitative Ltd Liability Corporation has 17,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancorp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 15,196 shares. City Comm accumulated 1,105 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.08% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Coastline Co has invested 0.15% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Moreover, Us Fincl Bank De has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Macquarie Gru has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 43,120 shares. 104,533 were reported by Comerica Natl Bank. Chilton Invest Limited Liability holds 55,727 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ls Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 10,229 shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.84% or 650,646 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 204 shares.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00M for 18.22 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 47,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Pa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability holds 224,128 shares. Bogle Mngmt LP De reported 0.61% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Northern Tru reported 1.57 million shares stake. Fincl Bank Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 612,002 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Prudential Inc accumulated 13,191 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Finance Svcs Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 53,660 shares. Arrowstreet Lp holds 350,331 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Franklin Incorporated invested in 2.91 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 108,431 shares. Pitcairn invested in 20,996 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0.01% or 928,698 shares.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 3,742 shares to 40,380 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Oil Services Et by 102,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,800 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS).