Tradition Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Avon Prods (AVP) Stock Price Rose While State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowered Its Position

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 4,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,860 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63M, up from 64,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $141.41. About 3.73M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (AVP) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.80M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11 million, down from 6.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Avon Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 2.52 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 66.49% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 25/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Avon Area Auction • Sunday, June 3; 27/03/2018 – Avon Nominates Barington Head to Board; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Avon-Washington Twp Pub Lib, IN GO Bonds ‘AA-‘; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 10/04/2018 – American Cancer Society Welcomes Avon as National Presenting Sponsor of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – SFL AVON DELIVERY TO NEW OWNER EXPECTED IN APRIL, CO EXPECTS A MINOR BOOK GAIN IN CONNECTION WITH SALE; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY NORTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS UP 1%, OR DOWN 3% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS; 04/04/2018 – The Fantastic Follies of Mrs Rich, Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – thoughtful, lively and fun; 09/03/2018 Avon Products, Dean Foods Move to SmallCap 600 From MidCap 400; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexpoint Residential Tr Inc by 60,000 shares to 199,317 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 35,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AVP’s profit will be $13.49 million for 32.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adr B by 13,124 shares to 52,604 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 63,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,445 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A (NYSE:BXMT).

