Tradition Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Horizon Bancorp In (HBNC); Boeing Co (BA) Holder Waddell & Reed Financial Has Upped Its Holding by $165.69 Million

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp In (HBNC) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 44,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 143,954 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 99,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Horizon Bancorp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $745.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.48. About 43,139 shares traded. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) has declined 17.79% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HBNC News: 25/04/2018 – HORIZON BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 30.7% TO $33.4 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Three-for-Two Stk Split; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horizon Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBNC); 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces Record Quarterly Earnings; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) 1Q EPS 50c; 21/03/2018 Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Quarterly Dividend Increase; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Releases 1Q Financial Highlights, More Than 12 Percent Annual Loan Growth; 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 13c

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 76.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 434,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383.77 million, up from 571,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.86. About 3.65M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 14/03/2018 – Watch: Trump gives remarks at Boeing factory; 10/04/2018 – Lion Air Roars With Large Order for Boeing Jets; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 15/05/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION APPEALS RULING SAYS EUROPEAN UNION FAILED TO REMOVE ALL AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX ABORTS PLANNED LAUNCH OF ITS UPDATED VERSION OF FALCON 9 ROCKET FROM KENNEDY SPACE CENTER IN FLORIDA -LIVE WEBCAST; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS IT HAS MAINTAINED TALKS WITH BOEING ABOUT PARTNERSHIP BUT STILL HASN’T REACHED AN ACCORD -FILING; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – 10 AIRCRAFTS ON ORDER INCLUDE 2 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT, 2 AIRBUS A330NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT & 6 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT SIGNS PACT TO BUY 30 PLANES FROM BOEING; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 32,156 shares to 23,333 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 6,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,327 shares, and cut its stake in Adr B.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $67,779 activity.

