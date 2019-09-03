Tradition Capital Management Boosted Its Suncor Energy (SU) Position by $601,888; As Autodesk (ADSK) Share Value Declined, Reliance Trust Lowered Its Holding by $368,745

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 2,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 12,451 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 14,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $140.04. About 1.57 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (SU) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 18,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 178,489 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, up from 159,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 1.91M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Autodesk Stock Popped Nearly 11% Last Month – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 27, 2019 : ADSK, VEEV, HPE, HEI, PSEC, PAHC, OOMA, LCI – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Strong Sell Stocks for September 3rd – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Autodesk Integrates BuildingConnected with PlanGrid to Streamline Workflows Between Preconstruction and Field Teams – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $88.32 million for 85.39 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust accumulated 18,689 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt stated it has 2,420 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dsc Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 1,655 shares. Comm State Bank reported 0.03% stake. Addison Capital Com has 3,191 shares. 2,017 were accumulated by Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corporation. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Com reported 4,380 shares. Axa holds 680,709 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment owns 986,537 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Bb&T Securities Limited Company reported 0.08% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Tower Rech Llc (Trc) invested in 4,558 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 41,791 shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.41% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Large Cap Gr Opp (FTC) by 8,012 shares to 22,675 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Europe Alphadex (FEP) by 9,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,182 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Low Duration.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Deeply Discounted Energy Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “5 Cheap Stocks for RRSP Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Unpacking Advanced Micro Devices Stockâ€™s Wild August Ride – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Foundation Stocks to Fortify Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 31, 2019.