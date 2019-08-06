Tradewinds Capital Management Trimmed Banner (BANR) Holding; Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased Banner Corp (BANR) stake by 41.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as Banner Corp (BANR)’s stock rose 11.85%. The Tradewinds Capital Management Llc holds 11,845 shares with $642,000 value, down from 20,082 last quarter. Banner Corp now has $1.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.68% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.67. About 187,028 shares traded or 20.51% up from the average. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Films, Series With Obamas Under Higher Ground Productions Banner; 18/05/2018 – EPRINT GROUP LTD 1884.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULTS FROM E-BANNER SEGMENT; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 35c; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in Oregon; 16/03/2018 – Post `Troubles,’ Anti-British Banner Still Flies in St. Patrick’s Parade; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU Announces Plans to Exit Farm Fresh Banner; 04/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference May 8

Among 3 analysts covering Goldcorp (NYSE:GG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldcorp had 7 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 12 by UBS. The stock of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. See Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) latest ratings:

10/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $13 New Target: $12 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Downgrade

12/02/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q EPS 8c; 18/05/2018 – Goldcorp’s Telfer Sees Gold Prices Going ‘Significantly Higher’ (Video); 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q Net $67M; 30/04/2018 – TR’ONDEK HWECH’IN & GOLDCORP SIGN COLLABORATION PACT; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK; 30/04/2018 – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Goldcorp Sign Collaboration Agreement

Goldcorp Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company has market cap of $. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal producing mining properties include the Red Lake, Porcupine, Musselwhite, and Ã‰lÃ©onore mines in Canada; the PeÃ±asquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

More notable recent Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Goldcorp Inc (GG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America Corporation 6 NCUM PFD SR GG declares $1.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Investors Have Little Reason to Stick With Goldcorp Stock – Investorplace.com” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldcorp: Not The Payday That Shareholders Envisioned – Seeking Alpha” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer Talks Gold, Newmont-Goldcorp Deal – Benzinga” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.91M for 13.02 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Banner (BANR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Banner Corporation to Acquire California-Focused AltaPacific Bancorp – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Banner (BANR) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banner Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Banner Corp (BANR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd reported 1,305 shares. Paradigm Cap Mgmt New York holds 0.12% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. 76,112 are held by Hsbc Public Limited Company. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 5.06M shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 61,528 shares. Bessemer Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Us Bancorp De reported 3,424 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 131,816 shares. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Stieven Capital LP has 1.51% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 152,370 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 8,586 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 17,872 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Moreover, Proshare has 0% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR).