Tradewinds Capital Management Stake in Banner (BANR) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose; Courage Capital Management Holding in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Trimmed by $2.32 Million

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 108,739 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company,; 08/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: Acadia Healthcare $477.3m TLB-1, $921.1m TLB-2; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports First Quarter Revenue of $742.2 Million, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 15/05/2018 – Shanda Adds Alarm.com, Exits Acadia Health, Cuts KKR: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 26/03/2018 – Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 15/05/2018 – Lion Point Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Acadia Health

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.77. About 40,034 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 01/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health has $1.7B this year in construction projects; 07/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $10.32B; 04/05/2018 – Banner Corporation to Attend the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Films, Series With Obamas Under Higher Ground Productions Banner; 21/04/2018 – DJ Banner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANR); 16/03/2018 – Post `Troubles,’ Anti-British Banner Still Flies in St. Patrick’s Parade; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 35c

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $6,380 activity.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $35.88M for 12.45 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 250,733 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset invested 0.07% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Inc accumulated 0.02% or 4,515 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% or 101,081 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Inv Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,829 shares. 1,917 are owned by Pnc Financial Services Grp. Kbc Grp Nv owns 43,045 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Nordea Investment Management invested in 79,746 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 23,513 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 10,723 shares. Fsi Group Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,546 shares. Phocas Fincl has invested 0.95% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR).

