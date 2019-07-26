Tradewinds Capital Management Stake in Banner (BANR) Has Lowered by $444,798 as Share Price Declined; Simcoe Capital Management Upped Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake by $994,680

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24 million, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $101.55. About 273,529 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $58.36. About 221,125 shares traded or 35.72% up from the average. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 7.73% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div by 40% to $0.35 Per Shr, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and Renews Stk Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board; New Directors Join the Board; 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in Oregon; 28/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Kortz: Four municipalities in the 38th Legislative District recognized as 2018 Banner Communities; 04/05/2018 – Banner Year for Asset Managers Could Be Catalyst for Change; 27/03/2018 – Starboard Cruise Services Drives Banner Year Of Growth With New Retail Reality Proposition; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Films, Series With Obamas Under Higher Ground Productions Banner; 04/05/2018 – Banner Corporation to Attend the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 12,204 shares in its portfolio. 4,900 are owned by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 16,267 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 637 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 59 shares. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 11,845 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants Incorporated stated it has 143 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.25% or 855,842 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 29,700 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co has 81,539 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn accumulated 0% or 146,606 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). The California-based Bailard has invested 0.03% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn owns 4,649 shares. Sit Inv Associate Inc has 0.11% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Voloridge Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Raymond James & Associates invested in 0% or 10,343 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0.23% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 282,482 shares. 94,293 were reported by Mesirow Fin Inv Mgmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 90,192 shares. 1832 Asset Lp has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Dupont Mgmt Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 36,257 shares. 19,357 were accumulated by Foster & Motley Inc. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 65,877 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation Tru reported 192 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Co owns 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Regions holds 0% or 3,024 shares in its portfolio.

