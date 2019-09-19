Tradewinds Capital Management Lowered Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Shares Rose; First Financial Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Valuation Rose

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 2,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,110 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, down from 17,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $221.74. About 10.98M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Apple just made a key hire that could unravel the mystery of its content strategy; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INCLUDED IN NORTH CAROLINA’S SUCCESSFUL BID FOR DRONE PILOT TESTING PROGRAM – STATE SPOKESMAN; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook; 09/04/2018 – Apple: Nine More Apple Suppliers Commit to 100 % Clean Energy Production; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple plans to sell video subscriptions through TV app- Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 2,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,197 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, down from 24,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $141.1. About 20.28 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

First Financial Corp, which manages about $123.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,487 shares to 27,753 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,362 are owned by Leisure Mngmt. Knott David M holds 0.08% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 26,985 were accumulated by Guardian Inv Mngmt. Marvin And Palmer Assocs Inc owns 61,448 shares for 5.46% of their portfolio. Schwartz Investment Counsel owns 11,350 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,277 shares. Tompkins Finance owns 107,667 shares for 2.9% of their portfolio. Da Davidson Company invested in 1.74% or 696,812 shares. Weybosset Research And Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 3,625 shares. 3,262 were accumulated by Windsor Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 4.06M shares. Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advsrs has invested 5.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Orca Invest Mngmt Lc holds 44,723 shares or 6.68% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 4.12% stake.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc, which manages about $444.11 million and $244.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 12,832 shares to 489,170 shares, valued at $15.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 80,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

